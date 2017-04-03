Gordon Ramsay Insults Are Even Funnier When John Legend Sings Them

For better or worse, Gordon Ramsay's explosions will fill the culinary history books. No one can top the internationally renowned chef at levying food insult after food insult, whether the topic at hand is pineapple pizza, airplane food, or the "idiot sandwich" people of Twitter. The Nightly Show acknowledged this with a special segment featuring none other than internationally renowned singer John Legend singing over Ramsay's nastiest zingers. Armed with his voice and a piano, Legend goes in on these ice cold daggers like these...
"I'll get you more pumpkin and shove it right up your fucking arse."
"How the fuck did you buuuuuuurn... ice cream?"
...among others, before Ramsay joins him for this gem:
"Why did the chicken cross the road?" Legend croons.
" 'Cause you didn't fucking cook it," Ramsay replies.
Here's to the next chart-topping, Grammy-winning duo, ladies and gentlemen.
