John Oliver Has a Plan to Save Superhero Movies

John Oliver knows that superhero fatigue is real. It maybe would be setting in anyhow, but it's really being felt in a year that has had some critical disappointments like Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and X-Men: Apocalypse. Or, as he describes the first two "Sad Man vs. Super Sad Man" and "The Insane Clown Posse Takes Manhattan." But Oliver has a plan to save superhero movies from themselves.

He opens the web exclusive video (Last Week Tonight had the week off) by admitting that he knows complaining about superhero movies is "the most internet thing imaginable," but he does it anyway, on the internet. His proposal is for a very John Oliver-like child superhero named John Olivier aka Johnny Strong. It's an "unconventionally handsome hero" Oliver created in fifth grade. Johnny Strong's superpowers are a bit vague, but he "has seen a boob and knows what the F-word is." That's basically all it took to get an invite to the Suicide Squad, so it's not a bad start.