John Oliver Crashed the FCC Website Over Net Neutrality, Again

It was about three years ago when John Oliver and Last Week Tonight first did a story about net neutrality, which Oliver describes as "objectively boring." He called on viewers to support net neutrality by offering their thoughts to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) while it was accepting public comments on rules that would kill net neutrality. The segment was powerful enough to produce a flood of traffic and crash the FCC site. Despite going down, the FCC received more than four million comments.
"Sadly, it seems once more we the people must take this matter into our own hands," Oliver said Sunday as he resurfaced a discussion about net neutrality. It is again under attack and it appears Oliver has again helped crash the FCC site. Just minutes after his segment on net neutrality aired on the east coast, citizens attempting to offer comment couldn't get the FCC website to load.
The 2015 segment was part of a concerted effort across the internet that ultimately resulted in a robust new set of net neutrality rules. New FCC chairman Ajit Pai, a former Verizon lawyer, is pushing to roll back those net neutrality rules after he promised to take a "weed whacker" to regulations.
The current process to offer comment is more complicated than it was in 2015, but Last Week Tonight made an effort to make it easier. The show bought the domain GoFCCYourself.com. That address forwards directly to the currently crashed FCC website page where you can let the FCC know your thoughts on net neutrality.
The FCC had not responded at the time of publication to an inquiry about the cause of their site being unavailable. However, it becoming unavailable moments after Oliver encouraged another deluge of comments would seem to be self-explanatory.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.