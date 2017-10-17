This John Oliver Clip Perfectly Mocks the Annual Pumpkin Spice Latte Insanity

On his Peabody Award-winning show Last Week Tonight, John Oliver has tackled a laundry list of the most contentious issues the United States faces today, taking a stand on topics like net neutrality, student debt, and global warming. But whether from cowardice or ignorance, one subject had escaped his righteous, satiric ire.
On this week’s show, however, Oliver finally treated the profoundly absurd enthusiasm newscasters show when talking about the Pumpkin Spice Latte to the in-depth takedown it warranted. The crew at Last Week Tonight assembled a supercut of newscasters saying bizarre things about the arrival and departure of fall's official beverage. These clips of talking heads are interspersed with a voiceover worthy of a monster-truck rally. The whole segment is, in fact, objectively hilarious.
While the hugely popular latte's arrival has marked the coming of autumn like a pagan moon dance harvest ritual for 15 years, its success remains one of the 21st century's great mysteries, so if you're looking for answers, you won't find them here. It might be better to just watch the video above with a nice PSL ("P-S-L!!!!!!!!") and drink up the absurdity of it all.
