Johnnie Walker Is Making a ‘Game of Thrones’ Whisky & Just Guess What It’s Called

If you like to settle in on Sunday nights with a nice cocktail before watching new episodes of Game of Thrones, you'll soon have a brand new beverage option to pair with your viewings when the show returns for its final season. That's because Johnnie Walker is adding a special Game of Thrones-themed whisky to its lineup with an oh-so-appropriate name: White Walker.
The popular whisky brand recently dropped a cinematic teaser video for the special collaboration, featuring a barrel being overtaken by snow and a White Walker-esque version of its iconic logo along with the tagline "Scotch is coming." Details beyond that are scarce, and much like the new episodes you'll have to wait a while for it, since it's not coming out until the fall.
Johnnie Walker isn't the first booze company to produce alcohol inspired by the hit series (Ommegang has released a number of GoT-themed beers in the past), but it is the first whisky brand to do so. It's actually kind of surprising it took them this long to put something together, considering Walker is right there in its name. But at least it will be around to help numb the pain of whatever surprises are in store in the final season, which will debut some time next year.
