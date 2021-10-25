Johnnie Walker Just Appointed a Female Master Blender for the First Time Ever

Johnnie Walker has cultivated something of a reputation for its work toward equality in the booze business, even launching Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker as a symbol of that mission. Now, the Scotch whisky maker has appointed a female Master Blender for the first time in the brand's 200-year-old history.

Last week, Dr. Emma Walker, who has no relation to the Johnnie Walker family, was named Master Blender following the retirement of Dr. Jim Beveridge OBE. Walker is no stranger to the Scotch world, however. She's spent the past 13 years with Diageo as a highly respected blender before joining the Johnnie Walker team six years ago. She's worked on the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost, Rare Series, and Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker.

"I am [honored] to take on the title of Master Blender of Johnnie Walker, and at an exciting time for the brand as we embark on the next step of our journey looking ahead to the next 200 years," Walker said in a press release announcing her new role. "I love experimenting and innovating with [flavor] and we'll be working hard to not only continue to deliver the unrivalled quality that we are renowned for but also introducing blends to appeal to a new generation of Scotch Whisky fans."