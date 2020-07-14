Johnnie Walker Will Introduce Paper Bottles by 2021

Back in 2019, Denmark-based brewery Carlsberg launched paper beer bottles. And now, acclaimed scotch whisky maker Johnnie Walker is following suit with its own, 100% plastic-free version.

Parent company Diageo, whose portfolio also features Smirnoff and Guinness, announced plans for the world's first-ever paper-based spirits bottle on Monday. The plastic-less innovation, which is made entirely from sustainably sourced wood, will make its official debut in early 2021.

"We're proud to have created this world first. We are constantly striving to push the boundaries within sustainable packaging and this bottle has the potential to be truly ground-breaking," chief sustainability officer for Diageo Ewan Andrew said in a statement. "It feels fitting that we should launch it with Johnnie Walker, a brand that has often led the way in innovation throughout its 200 years existence."

The Pulpex Limited bottle was created in partnership with venture management company Pilot Lite, in addition to consortium partners, such as PepsiCo and Unilever. And much like that Carlsberg version, it uses technology to hold a variety of liquids. So no, it won't disintegrate like those wretched paper straws.