News

Johnny Depp Spent $3M to Fire Hunter S. Thompson's Ashes From Cannon

By Published On 02/01/2017 By Published On 02/01/2017
jack sparrow johnny depp cannons
Disney

Trending

related

The Best LA Openings of January 2017

related

Jackass Brings Bird Into Ice Cream Shop, Sh*t Literally Gets Messy

related

This Jupiter Photo Is Unbearably Gorgeous

related

You Can Get Safe-to-Eat Raw Cookie Dough at this New NYC Dessert Shop

We know Hollywood actor Johnny Depp as the man behind some of the most iconic roles in recent film history -- Capt. Jack Sparrow, Edward Scissorhands, Donald Trump, etc. -- as well as Amber Heard's ex. We also know he was especially close to famous gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson before he died, and that, yes, Depp shot Thompson's ashes into the sky after his death.

Now his former managers say that he allegedly spent $3 million to pull that off.

That's just one nugget from the lawsuit filed this week by The Management Group, Depp's former managers. The actor filed a $25 million them for "gross misconduct" last month, and they fired back with a countersuit laying out a laundry list of Depp's alleged "profligate" spending. It makes for a pricey expense report: $30,000 a month on wine, $150,000 a month on security, $200,000 a month on private planes, $300,000 a month on a staff of 40, $4 million on a failed record label, $18 million on a 150-foot yacht, and $75 million across 14 different residences.

The managers' countersuit lays any of Depp's current financial woes at his own feet, stating he "often responded by rebuking and cursing his business managers for issuing such warnings and advice, while increasing his extravagant lifestyle and spending, and demanding that his business managers find some way to pay for it all."

Depp got to know Hunter S. Thompson when he played lead character Raoul Duke in the 1998 film Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, an adaptation of Thompson's autobiographical, drug-fueled tome of the same name. Thompson died in 2005, after Depp had struck gold with the success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. When asked at the time about firing Thompson's ashes from a cannon, Depp replied: "All I'm doing is trying to make sure his last wish comes true."

Gonzo Today

Thompson's funeral wouldn't be the last time Depp fired a cannon on-camera for effect. As Jack Sparrow, he commandeered one in a dramatic "eff you" to escape his captors in the latter half of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End. In a swashbuckling escape, Sparrow turns a cannon toward his captor's ship. The bad guy yells: "You're mad!"

"Thank goodness for that," Sparrow says. "If I wasn't, this'd probably never work." Sparrow then fires the cannon. 

Disney

Depp's payday for Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End was never released but we can probably say it was somewhere between $20 million and $55 million dollars. That's how much he made for the previous and subsequent films in the series respectively. He's one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood.

The actor has previously said that he makes "stupid money" for those movies, and that "It's ridiculous."

Eric Vilas-Boas is a writer and editor at Thrillist. Follow him @e_vb_.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The World's First IHOP/Applebee's Hybrid Restaurant Is Opening in 2017

related

READ MORE
Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

related

READ MORE
Apple Just Banned an App That Helps You Find Your Lost AirPods

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like