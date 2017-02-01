Johnny Depp Spent $3M to Fire Hunter S. Thompson's Ashes From Cannon

We know Hollywood actor Johnny Depp as the man behind some of the most iconic roles in recent film history -- Capt. Jack Sparrow, Edward Scissorhands, Donald Trump, etc. -- as well as Amber Heard's ex. We also know he was especially close to famous gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson before he died, and that, yes, Depp shot Thompson's ashes into the sky after his death.

Now his former managers say that he allegedly spent $3 million to pull that off.

That's just one nugget from the lawsuit filed this week by The Management Group, Depp's former managers. The actor filed a $25 million them for "gross misconduct" last month, and they fired back with a countersuit laying out a laundry list of Depp's alleged "profligate" spending. It makes for a pricey expense report: $30,000 a month on wine, $150,000 a month on security, $200,000 a month on private planes, $300,000 a month on a staff of 40, $4 million on a failed record label, $18 million on a 150-foot yacht, and $75 million across 14 different residences.