Johnny Weir’s & Tara Lipinski’s Most Savage, Hilarious Figure Skating Comments (So Far)

When they debuted as a commentating team at the Sochi Olympics four years ago, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski immediately struck gold with their dynamic. Their catty, gossipy tone contrasted beautifully with the formality of the event and bucked the more staid approach of previous commentators. It’s no wonder why NBC brought the duo back as figure skating analysts for the PyeongChang Games.
The pair have been controversial from the jump, both in the booth and out in the world. Weir especially has become notorious for throwing shade at skaters, to the point where his middle name could probably be that clapback emoji. He’s also become a bit of a fashion icon due to his outrageous style.
Of course, being such big personalities will foment a cadre of haters. And Twitter being the Very Good Opinion Delivery System that it is seems like the perfect forum for airing these grievances.
The '90s Classic 'Supermarket Sweep' Is Returning, So Start Practicing Now
Many of these opinions center around Johnny and Tara’s harshness towards skaters and their propensity for commentating during the programs they’re covering. Which seems like it shouldn’t really bother people that much, seeing as that’s basically their job.
Along with all of their fashion highlights and other hilarious antics, the pair have had some master moments in shade-throwing at the Games so far. Let's recap.
First and foremost, their Hunger Games aesthetic
Johnny’s style has been compared to that of Stanley Tucci’s Caesar Flickerman character from The Hunger Games, a fact that the team has leaned into.
Their comments before and after Nathan Chen's first skate
Before
"He’s the quad king. He is so special because he has revolutionized skating in the United States. All the men across the world are trying to catch up to his quad." -- Tara
"His skating is sublime. The artistry, the moxie, the swagger, it’s all there." -- Johnny
After
"He looks very tentative and slow… he just looks so nervous. He’s been to every event, but when you step onto Olympic ice, it changes the game… the next time he steps onto the ice, you remember that as a skater." -- Tara
"That’s the worst short program I’ve ever seen from Nathan Chen… disastrous… now the bronze for Team USA is in jeopardy (in the team event)." -- Johnny
Johnny showing very little sympathy after a rough performance
Johnny's response to the criticism
The duo on pairs skating
Johnny: “The goal in pairs skating is to make it look like you are skating as one person. In a corny way, like your hearts beat together.”
Tara: “Like riding on a tandem bike.”
Johnny on how he can’t be out-Christina’d
It seems like NBC is relying on this duo to be their fill-in commentary team for a number of events: dog shows, horse races, Super Bowl pre-shows, hot dog eating contests (probably), etc. With how electric they are on and off camera, I think it we all win in this arrangement.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.