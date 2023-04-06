TSA PreCheck and Clear Might Soon Have One Simple Application

Soon, the process to apply for TSA PreCheck and Clear could have one application, dramatically simplifying the application process that helps travelers get through airport security faster.

The possibility of this joint application was initially shared in a report by a Needham analyst, which revealed that TSA PreCheck has a dramatically increased membership since 2021. This led to speculation that TSA could introduce a single application for applicants interested in both programs.

Initially, this led to reports that the single application could roll out as early as May 2023. But additional reporting by The Points Guy revealed that the timeline is not exact.

"TSA will authorize Telos and Clear as TSA PreCheck enrollment providers when each is ready to begin operations, and there is no established date for either enrollment provider at this time," a TSA spokesman told TPG. "Telos and Clear will join Idemia in time, but any discussion about timeframes and how they each will go to market is entirely premature."

The Needham analyst, Josh Reilly, predicts that enrollment will increase when there is a single application for both programs. Currently, the two security programs are more competitors than they are cooperating together, and both TSA and Clear declined TPG's request for comment about potential pricing changes or other details regarding a merged application.

Right now, we've basically got a lot of market speculation and not any concrete details. But as a traveler who loathes the excessively long airport security lines, I am open to any and all advancements and collaborations that could make the experience more seamless.

While the two are still separate, check out our guide explaining the difference between the various Trusted Traveler programs, and how to prepare for the application process.