Jollibee's Opening a Huge 7,000-Square-Foot Flagship Store in NYC

The massive unit, located just north of the Times Square Ball at 1500 Broadway, will be converted into a flagship location for Jollibee that spans two stories. The ground level is 3,127 square feet and the lower level is 4,000 square feet.

Philippines-based fast food chain Jollibee recently announced plans to open hundreds of new stores, and it appears that the company isn't wasting any time. According to a Real Deal report , the cult-favorite chicken company just signed a lease for a 7,127-square-foot space in Times Square, New York City.

Jollibee is best-known for its Chickenjoy, which is perhaps most comparable to KFC's fried chicken buckets, but its menu is filled with all sorts of Filipino treats that people all over the world can't get enough of—like Jolly Spaghetti, Fiesta Noodles, Peach Mango Pie, and a Chicken Sandwich that predates Popeyes'.

Despite operating dozens of stores in the US, Jollibee only has two existing locations in the state of New York. Both are in NYC, one on Eighth Avenue near Times Square and one on Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside, Queens. Plans for a new flagship in the heart of the city shows Jollibee's commitment to expanding its hive.

The flagship store will share a block with Starbucks, Citizen Watch, and ABC's Times Square Studios, where Good Morning America is filmed.

