Jollibee Just Dropped a New Chicken Sandwich and You Can Try One for Free

Just when you thought the fast food fried chicken sandwich craze was starting to quiet down a bit, yet another new contender has entered the arena. Jollibee announced Tuesday it's joining the chicken sandwich party with the launch of its new Chickenwich, following the arrival of newchickensandwiches from a slew of other fast food and fast casual chains.

The chain, known for its ChickenJoy, said the sandwich features a brined, breaded, and fried chicken breast served on a brioche bun. Savory umami mayo rests between the bun and crispy chicken, tying the sandwich together. For chicken sandwich lovers looking for more of a kick, the Spicy Jollibee Chickenwich is now on offer, too. This sandwich kicks things up a notch with sriracha mayo and fresh jalapeños.

To celebrate the new menu item, Jollibee is offering a free chicken sandwich deal. All you have to do is visit the website of its chicken sandwich lawyer, Chris P. Poultry, and file a fictitious claim about other fast food sandwiches that have missed the mark.

Both versions of the sandwich are available for $3.99, with the option to go deluxe with added lettuce and tomatoes for $4.49. The sandwiches are available in Jollibee stores nationwide on September 14.