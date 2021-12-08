Jollibee Adds New Spicy Chicken to the Menu

Jollibee is known for its delicious fried chicken. The Filipino fast food chain became an international sensation, building a devoted fan base the world over. Chickenjoy, a crispy and juicy fried chicken, and one of Jollibee's most popular menu items is getting a flavor update.

The new Spicy Chickenjoy is chicken marinated in spicy flavors, then hand-breaded. Jollibee guarantees spiciness in every bite, down to the bone. When you take the first bite, you'll be met with an initial burst of hotness, followed by what Jollibee describes as "a slow burn."

"We have perfected our Spicy Chickenjoy recipe to include a delicious blend of chilis and seasonings in the marinade and coating that deliver maximum flavor in each bite," said Head of Jollibee North America Research and Development Joy Cruz in a press release. "The Spicy Chickenjoy is a fiery game-changer that couples the perfect balance of flavor and heat from coating to core and we can't wait for customers to try it."

You can get the new menu item at all Jollibee locations across the country, starting at $5.49. The Spicy Chickenjoy is available as two-piece and three-piece meals, and six-piece and 10-piece buckets, as well as family meals. Find your nearest location on Jollibee's website.