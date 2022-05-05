Jollibee Has 2 New Food Deals to Take Advantage of Right Now
Did somebody say free delivery?
If getting mom a bouquet of chicken isn't your style, there are a few other ways to celebrate mom this weekend. Jollibee has a couple of deals to feed mom and the whole family for the holiday.
For starters, the international fast food brand is offering fans free delivery for online orders from now until Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022. To secure free delivery, all fans have to do is enter code LUVMOM at checkout.
Jollibee is also rolling back the price of its Chickenjoy Bucket Treat B to $29.99 to coincide with the holiday perfectly. The Bucket Treat B features six pieces of the brand's iconic Chickenjoy, Jolly Spaghetti, and three Peach Mango Pies. Both the free delivery and the discounted family meal will be available to fans from now until Mother's Day.
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.