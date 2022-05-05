Jollibee Has 2 New Food Deals to Take Advantage of Right Now

If getting mom a bouquet of chicken isn't your style, there are a few other ways to celebrate mom this weekend. Jollibee has a couple of deals to feed mom and the whole family for the holiday.

For starters, the international fast food brand is offering fans free delivery for online orders from now until Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022. To secure free delivery, all fans have to do is enter code LUVMOM at checkout.

Jollibee is also rolling back the price of its Chickenjoy Bucket Treat B to $29.99 to coincide with the holiday perfectly. The Bucket Treat B features six pieces of the brand's iconic Chickenjoy, Jolly Spaghetti, and three Peach Mango Pies. Both the free delivery and the discounted family meal will be available to fans from now until Mother's Day.