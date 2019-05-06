Fans Are Pissed About How Jon Treated Ghost on This Week's 'Game of Thrones'

The 10 Best Stoner Movies of All Time
If Game of Thrones had post-credits scenes like a Marvel movie, the one at the tail end of "The Last of the Starks" probably should have been nothing more than Ghost standing at the gates to Winterfell looking heartbroken as "Don't You (Forget About Me)" played for four whole minutes.
That's the only way the creators could have eased the pain for dog lovers. Jon Snow's direwolf reemerged during the Battle of Winterfell and somehow managed to survive a war with the undead. Its reward? Jon heading south with instructions given to Tormund Giantsbane that he should take Ghost with him north of the Wall. The worst part? Jon didn't even bother petting the pup or giving it some kind of proper goodbye. Jon just walked out like he and the direwolf were nothing more than casual acquaintances at an office holiday party.
There were plenty of other reasons to be upset or even angry for Daenerys about all the insults she endured in the post-battle episode. But dog lovers were also pissed about Jon walking out on Ghost during what could be the direwolf's final appearance on the show.
Naturally, fans let their frustration be known on social media. There was anger, but there were also plenty of jokes at Jon's expense.
Shame. Shame. Shame.
