Jon Stewart Returns to 'Colbert' Because You're Just a Song Away From Voting

Jon Stewart has been something of a ghost since the end of The Daily Show, popping up only to do the odd guest spot on the shows of former Daily Show correspondents. During the party conventions for the presidential election, he dropped into The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to do watery spit takes with Colbert's old persona and to deliver a pretty epic rant about the importance of this election.

Monday night, as Colbert did a live show on CBS, Stewart returned to the show as "the Mayor of Candytown." He arrived just as Colbert and a street urchin finished singing a song about voting. They reprised the slightly slanted song with a little help from Hamilton's Javier Munoz, elucidating the importance of taking part in the election.