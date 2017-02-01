Jon Stewart Has a Few Ideas for Trump's Next Executive Orders

"The new official language of the United States is bullshit," Stewart says in the clip. "I, Donald J. Trump, have instructed my staff to speak only in bullshit. And by the way, none of that 'Sure, I'll speak bullshit at work, but at home, I'm going to use facts and real information.' No, bullshit all the time. Immersion. It's the only way to be fluent."

But towards the end of the segment Stewart takes on a slightly more serious tone by announcing a final executive order that declares Donald Trump as "exhausting." He goes on to say it's only been "11 fucking days" since Trump was sworn in as president and that "the presidency is supposed to age the president, not the public." However, Stewart leaves us with a hopeful call-to-action message about "the greatness of America," so by all means check the video (shown above) for yourself. You probably need it.