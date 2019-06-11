Fallon Did 'Classroom Instruments' With the Jonas Brothers and the Roots

The recently reunited Jonas Brothers (reunited as a band, maybe they were already reuniting for family gatherings?) made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to join Fallon and The Roots for one of the show's "Classroom Instruments" segments.
If this is your first time seeing "Classroom Instruments," it usually goes like this: Fallon and the Roots break out toy instruments like wood blocks, clappers, ukeleles, xylophones, and kazoos to perform a band's song alongside the actual band. Past installments have featured The Who, Metallica, Shawn Mendes, Game of Thrones' Ed Sheeran (joking) and Migos, who did a bit of an Office Space take on the segment.
This new one featured Fallon on Casio, avocado shaker, and woodblock; Questlove on oversized clappers; Kamal Gray on xylophone; James Poyser on melodica; and Black Thought on shoulder gyrations.
The video is all music. So, if you were tuning in hoping to hear Thanksgiving dinner table-style bickering, you're out of luck. Though, you could always go back to their reunion appearance on James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" to get a little bit of a mix of the two.
