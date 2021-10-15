There's a Limited Edition Turkey & Gravy Soda for Your Thanksgiving Celebration

Thanksgiving isn't too far off now. With many people having taken a year off from big gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you might be looking for a way to make a splash with your spread this year.

That splash, be it a successful meal or the sound of drinks being spat out, might be an annual limited edition soda from Jones Soda. Its limited-edition Turkey & Gravy soda is returning. The craft soda maker really makes this. It's not an April Fool's joke, even if the company's announcement says it's a "tongue-firmly-in-cheek flavor."

It was first released in 2003 and has become one of "Jones' most-requested flavors," the company says. However, it adds "more for a gag than drinkibility (which, truth to tell, is a challenge even for the most adventurous tasters)." That's because it's not trying to be a delicious approximation of turkey and gravy as a soda. It just really tastes like carbonated turkey and gravy.

If you're looking to get it, move quick. Only 35,000 total bottles are being made available, and they will be numbered for collectability. That makes sense because it might be the kind of thing where you drink one and have five sitting in the back of the fridge for a few years, building "collectability."