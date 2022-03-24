Jones Soda Is Launching Weed Edibles & That Includes Versions of Its Sodas
Jones Soda will start selling weed-infused sodas in a variety of flavors.
Jones Soda is one of the most recognizable craft sodas on shelves. Sure, that doesn’t mean it’s hanging with a brand like Pepsi that has enough dough to run the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but the bright colors, unique flavors, and fun labels have generated a long-running legion of Jones lovers.
Jones is hoping to draw in a whole new legion with its entry into the world of weed. Jones Soda has launched the Mary Jones brand, which will carry 16 different flavors of single and multi-dose weed-infused soda and edibles. In addition to weed-infused soda, it will also have a syrup and gummies in the four most-popular Jones flavors.
The new sodas will launch in California with a variety of flavors and dosages. You’ll find them available in:
- A 10mg soda, which is considered a single dose. It’s a 12-ounce bottle sold in a four-pack. This is basically the usual craft soda with cannabis.
- A 100mg soda, which Jones says has ten servings in a 16-ounce bottle.
- A four-ounce, 1,000mg syrup tincture that can be added to drinks, food, or taken in a small dropper.
- Gummies that land at 5mg each. They’re sold in a 20-count package of Jones Soda-shaped gummies.
All of those will be available in Root Beer, Berry Lemonade, Green Apple, and Orange Cream flavors. There will also be a selection of seasonal flavors that are planned for the future.
While this is an expansive launch—at least, in terms of products—Jones says that it’s the “first step” in a rollout that will include more products, flavors, accessories, and a planned “expansion into all legal adult-use states.”
You’ll be able to grab a Jones-flavored weed treat at California dispensaries starting on April 1.