Jones Soda Is Launching Weed Edibles & That Includes Versions of Its Sodas

Jones Soda is one of the most recognizable craft sodas on shelves. Sure, that doesn’t mean it’s hanging with a brand like Pepsi that has enough dough to run the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but the bright colors, unique flavors, and fun labels have generated a long-running legion of Jones lovers.

Jones is hoping to draw in a whole new legion with its entry into the world of weed. Jones Soda has launched the Mary Jones brand, which will carry 16 different flavors of single and multi-dose weed-infused soda and edibles. In addition to weed-infused soda, it will also have a syrup and gummies in the four most-popular Jones flavors.

The new sodas will launch in California with a variety of flavors and dosages. You’ll find them available in: