Chef José Andrés Is Feeding Refugees at the Ukraine–Poland Border
He's using a portion of his $100 million Jeff Bezos' Courage and Civility Award to help Ukrainians.
Aside from his success in the culinary world, José Andrés has built a reputation for having a heart of gold. In case you missed it, the celeb chef has done overwhelming good with his non-profit organization World Central Kitchen, which works to provide food in the wake of humanitarian, climate, and community crises.
Now, with the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Andrés has set up at the border with WCK to provide for refugees, according to People. The Spanish-American chef is on the ground at the Ukraine-Poland border—with plans to head to Romania next—assisting hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who are fleeing the country.
"People of the World… Like you, I am distraught watching Ukraine under attack," Andrés tweeted on Friday. "We must come together as a force for good! @WCKitchen is on Poland border delivering meals tonight—Romania soon. In addition to your donations… I am committing support from the Bezos award to Ukraine."
Just last year, Andrés received the prestigious Jeff Bezos' Courage and Civility Award and a whopping $100 million with it, which he is now using to help Ukraine.
"Here is a fight and we're gonna make sure that nobody's going hungry, and we show the respect they deserve," he added on social media. "But again, [it's] no more of allowing people [to] think they are the top of the world, that they are bad people bringing the worst out of humanity. We need to be a force of good."
Russia invaded Ukraine just last week, with attacks across the north, east, and south. While the conflict is still evolving, the government has reported explosions and airstrikes in cities like Kharkiv and the country's capital, Kyiv. The UN High Commissioner on Refugees reports that over 500,000 Ukrainians are fleeing towards the borders for safety.