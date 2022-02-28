Chef José Andrés Is Feeding Refugees at the Ukraine–Poland Border

Aside from his success in the culinary world, José Andrés has built a reputation for having a heart of gold. In case you missed it, the celeb chef has done overwhelming good with his non-profit organization World Central Kitchen, which works to provide food in the wake of humanitarian, climate, and community crises.

Now, with the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Andrés has set up at the border with WCK to provide for refugees, according to People. The Spanish-American chef is on the ground at the Ukraine-Poland border—with plans to head to Romania next—assisting hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who are fleeing the country.

"People of the World… Like you, I am distraught watching Ukraine under attack," Andrés tweeted on Friday. "We must come together as a force for good! @WCKitchen is on Poland border delivering meals tonight—Romania soon. In addition to your donations… I am committing support from the Bezos award to Ukraine."