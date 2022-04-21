World Central Kitchen Restaurant Will Continue to Serve Meals Despite Missile Attack
The not-for-profit organization remains dedicated to helping those in Ukraine.
Celebrity chef-slash-human-angel José Andrés opened up a World Central Kitchen partner restaurant in the heart of Kharkiv, Ukraine to feed the citizens left. But on Saturday, CEO Nate Mook took to Twitter to make an announcement he hoped he'd "never have to make."
Early that afternoon, Russian forces fired a missile that hit the World Central Kitchen partner restaurant, damaging the kitchen and sending four staffers to the hospital.
"This was a big hit, as you can see," Mook said in a video posted to social media. "Just a tremendous amount of carnage left behind for no reason. In this area there are offices, there are residences, people live here, people work here, people cook here. And that's it. I don’t really know what else to say. Just absolutely horrific brutality."
The devastation, however, isn't stopping World Central Kitchen from continuing its mission. According to Mook, the nonprofit has gotten to work moving undamaged equipment and supplies to a new location in the city.
"The injured staff are doing well—and all the team here wants to continue cooking," Mook wrote on Twitter. "Truly in awe of the bravery of our [World Central Kitchen] partners!"
In an interview with MSNBC, Andrés himself said the violence would not prevent his organization from delivering food to those in need.
"Those men and women, they have the very big willingness to say 'nothing is going to stop us.' We are going to start cooking as soon as we can," he said.