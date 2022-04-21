World Central Kitchen Restaurant Will Continue to Serve Meals Despite Missile Attack

Celebrity chef-slash-human-angel José Andrés opened up a World Central Kitchen partner restaurant in the heart of Kharkiv, Ukraine to feed the citizens left. But on Saturday, CEO Nate Mook took to Twitter to make an announcement he hoped he'd "never have to make."

Early that afternoon, Russian forces fired a missile that hit the World Central Kitchen partner restaurant, damaging the kitchen and sending four staffers to the hospital.

"This was a big hit, as you can see," Mook said in a video posted to social media. "Just a tremendous amount of carnage left behind for no reason. In this area there are offices, there are residences, people live here, people work here, people cook here. And that's it. I don’t really know what else to say. Just absolutely horrific brutality."