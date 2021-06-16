You Can Win $1,000 & a Free Trip to Mexico as Jose Cuervo's Chief Margarita Officer

If you're in the job market, we have some exciting news for you: Jose Cuervo is looking for its first-ever Chief Margarita Officer, and the unique position has some awesome perks. It's not a full-time gig, so don't go putting in your resignation at your real job just yet. It is, however, the ideal position for someone who has perfected their margarita-making skills, or just really loves tequila and is ready for a little R&R.

According to Google Trends, searches for "cocktail recipes" were almost double their usual number last year as people were stuck in lockdown, and Jose Cuervo wants to give at-home mixologists the spotlight they deserve.

Chief Margarita Officer is not the only role the company is looking to fill. You can also apply to be Chief Paloma Officer, Chief Tequila Officer, Chief Tequila Sunrise Officer, or Chief Bloody Maria Officer, depending on your favorite tequila-based cocktail. All you have to do is submit a short clip about which position you're applying for and why you're the right fit for it at CuervoCabinetContest.com.

Each of the five lucky people hired to join the "Cuervo Cabinet" will get their own Cuervo Corporate Card, which includes $1,000 bucks to spend on tequila cocktails and ingredients. They'll also have the chance to weigh in on Jose Cuervo cocktail recipes that will be published on Cuervo.com, and will be flown to Tequila, Mexico, on an all-expenses-paid trip to visit La Rojeña, the oldest active distillery in Latin America, and to attend the first-ever Cuervo Cabinet meeting.

Entries must be in no later than July 6. Winners will be selected at the end of the month, so keep an eye on your inbox during that time. You may also want to put in for some time at your real job, just in case duty calls.