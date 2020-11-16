Jose Cuervo Will Send a Life-Sized Cardboard Cutout of You to Your Friends & Family
You'll still be in all the family photos!!!
Unfortunately, we can't all be in a million different places at once—especially this year. You'll have to forego those annual Blackout Wednesday plans with your high school pals and maybe even Thanksgiving dinner with the fam.
But whether you're skipping traditions altogether in favor of staying home or are just missing a few parties to stick with the same quarantine crew, that doesn't mean you can't attend... in some form. Jose Cuervo is doing us all a solid and creating "Doppledrinkers" to send where you physically can't go yourself.
The tequila maker is creating actual life-sized cardboard cutouts (with a drink in hand, of course) that you can ship to your family for the holidays. Missing Grandma's annual Christmas Eve party to keep her safe? Wish you could down shots with your cousins on November 26? You still, sorta, can. Or at least you can via zoom and still make all the family photos.
"So many Americans are asking themselves if they should travel home for the holidays…and if the answer is no, that doesn’t mean traditions can’t live on," a rep for the company said in a statement via email. "For those opting not to celebrate in-person, Jose Cuervo is celebrating the holidays by giving fans the opportunity to send a life-sized cardboard 'Doppeldrinker' of themselves to friends and family—ensuring everyone’s seat at the table is still filled this holiday season."
Here's how it works: to score one of these Doppledrinkers, you'll have to head over to the official site and submit an application. Upload an image of yourself holding your fave drink and tell the brand where you wanna send your giant cutout. Just maybe give your family a heads up so they're not terrified when a giant, cardboard you arrives on their doorstep.
