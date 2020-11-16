Jose Cuervo Will Send a Life-Sized Cardboard Cutout of You to Your Friends & Family

Unfortunately, we can't all be in a million different places at once—especially this year. You'll have to forego those annual Blackout Wednesday plans with your high school pals and maybe even Thanksgiving dinner with the fam.

But whether you're skipping traditions altogether in favor of staying home or are just missing a few parties to stick with the same quarantine crew, that doesn't mean you can't attend... in some form. Jose Cuervo is doing us all a solid and creating "Doppledrinkers" to send where you physically can't go yourself.

The tequila maker is creating actual life-sized cardboard cutouts (with a drink in hand, of course) that you can ship to your family for the holidays. Missing Grandma's annual Christmas Eve party to keep her safe? Wish you could down shots with your cousins on November 26? You still, sorta, can. Or at least you can via zoom and still make all the family photos.