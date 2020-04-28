Jose Cuervo Is Buying Lunch for Hundreds of People Every Day Until Cinco de Mayo

Your Cinco de Mayo celebration can start right now. At least, the part where you eat some good Mexican food can start now. (If you ever stop at any point during the year, which you shouldn't.)

To get you in the spirit, Jose Cuervo is offering to pick up the tab on meals every day up to and including Cinco de Mayo. Order takeout from a local, independent Mexican restaurant (sorry, no Taco Bell, though that's been free a lot recently too) and the tequila company might pick up the tab. It's planning on covering the cost of thousands of meals across the country up through the holiday.

Starting April 28, you can tweet a photo of a receipt for a meal with the hashtags #CincoToGo and #CuervoContest to @JoseCuervo and they'll pick 250 people each day who are getting that meal covered. They'll Venmo you the money so you can feel just a little more festive as people celebrate at a distance this year.

The company is, of course, wants you mentioning them on social media, but it will also accept email entries if you email CuervoContest@mdmgames.com with the subject line Jose Cuervo Cinco Sweepstakes and some other details you can find inside the official rules. You can enter once a day, and you can only win once. Sorry, enormously lucky people who might have otherwise won twice.

As part of the initiative, Jose Cuervo will also donate $1 million to US charities providing relief to people impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, including the World Central Kitchen.

It's really the best kind of contest because the worst case scenario is that you had a delicious meal and supported a local restaurant you love. Win win.