Jose Cuervo’s New Ready-to-Drink Margarita Is Like a Ray of Summer

Way back in, we wanna say, like, the '90s (?), a fairly common TV trope was somebody trying to pass off something store bought, say, cookies, pie, or a whooooole Thanksgiving dinner (!), as something they made. Hijinks would then typically ensue. Not unrelated, squeezing limes is a lot of work and strawberries are delicious. So, solving for X, it is totally fine if you try to pass off Jose Cuervo’s new ready-to-drink strawberry light margarita as your own batch at the next cookout.

Each bottle blends Cuervo tequila, triple sec, and of course that strawberry flavor and hue with no slicing, squeezing, or shaking on your part. The “light” refers to each serving’s 120 calories, Delish points out. Its ABV is 9.95%, which, compared to a typical margarita’s ABV, actually leaves you with some wiggle room to spike in a little something extra to create a kind of super margarita.

Strawberry light joins Jose Cuervo’s existing watermelon, mango, and grapefruit tangerine ready-to-drink margaritas. Bottles sell for about $19, depending on your location, at Drizly and other retailers.