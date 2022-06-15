Jose Cuervo Is Giving Away VIP Trips All Summer Long

This is the summer for travel. Not because it's affordable or we have more time off, but because it's the first time many of us are ready to get out there after two years living under COVID-19 precautions. A study from Trivago found that 83% of people believe that summer 2022 will be the best for travel and adventure. While fuel prices, inflation, and flight delays may beg to differ, Jose Cuervo is looking to make it the best summer ever for a few lucky winners.

In celebration of the release of Jose Cuervo Tradicional Cristalino, Jose Cuervo is launching Cristalino Nights, a series of premium V.I.P. experiences happening at some of the most sought-after destinations in North America. Until July 14, you can text “CRISTALINO” to 24272 for an opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime weekend adventure.

"Some of the most unforgettable nights begin with the unknown. With the release of our new Cuervo Cristalino tequila, a unique hybrid of smoothness and complexity, we are excited to celebrate spontaneous spirits and give away one-of-a-kind experiences to our fans," said Lander Otegui, senior vice president of marketing at Proximo Spirits, in a statement shared with Thrillist.

There will be an all-expenses-paid trip to Mexico City, a first-class experience at a U.F.C. event in Las Vegas, and V.I.P. access to Firefly Music Festival. You'll be able to take a few friends and have an unforgettable weekend without having to worry about flights, hotels, or tequila. Winners won't know what trip they win until they are selected, but no matter what ,you'll be sure to have the time of your life.

According to the official rules, you must be a legal resident of the US, and 21 years old or older. Residents from Hawaii and Alaska are excluded from competition. Learn more about the new Tradicional Cristalino, a Reposado blended with Tradicional Añejo and Reserva De La Familia Extra Añejo, and about the opportunity to win the getaway of a lifetime at CristalinoNights.com.