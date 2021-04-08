José Cuervo Is Launching Tequila-Spiked Hard Seltzer for Summer

With summer just around the corner, booze brands are getting in on the hard seltzer game. In fact, just last month Topo Chico, Spindrift, and Hornitos all debuted versions of their own. And now, José Cuervo is tossing its hat in the ring.

The tequila maker is unleashing a spiked seltzer of its own, dubbed Playamar, and it's got actual tequila in it. The 90-calorie, 4.5% ABV beverage—which comes in Lime, Grapefruit, Mango and Black Cherry flavors—boasts only natural flavors, zero grams of sugar, and zero carbs.

"As one of the first tequila-based seltzers, Playamar launched in select markets in late 2020 with the great-tasting flavors of Lime and Grapefruit—and is now expanding nationally with tow new offerings of Mango and Black Cherry," José Cuervo said in an official statement.

The José Cuervo seltzer is now officially making the rounds nationwide. Which means, yep, you can snag one of those 4-packs (with 12-ounce slim cans) for $11.99. Of course, if you want to double check availability, that's never a bad idea. You can hit up the site, plug in your zip code, and then secure the goods at your local store.

"Playamar offers a refreshing take on tequila with the fresh effervescence of seltzer, making for a truly unique prepared cocktail experience," the statement continued. "Created for health-conscious consumers who live an active lifestyle and want to have fun—from the #1 tequila brand that consistently delivers high-quality products."