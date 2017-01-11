Joyful 60-Year-Old Taking First Flight Will Make You Smile

Frequent flyers have become desensitized to the magic of flight. Instead of sitting in perpetual awe of that fact that they're in a metal tube tearing through the clouds, they complain about how the airline used to put 15 miniature pretzels in a tiny sack and now they only give you eight.

The magic of flight wasn't lost on one 60-year-old woman taking her first flight Monday. Sue's glee was captured on Twitter by Elaine Filadelfo, who live-tweeted the journey, not only providing an entertaining story, but a reminder that flying through the air like a bird is amazing.

After boarding the flight, Filadelfo found herself sitting by the first-time flyer on a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles. "I noticed several flight attendants were coming over to talk with her," Filadelfo told Thrillist, "and based on the conversations, I was starting to suspect it could be her first flight. After they left, Sue was so excited that she quickly told me all about it."