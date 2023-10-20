This Semi-Private Jet Service Just Announced a Major East Coast Expansion

The next time you feel like getting to a private airport terminal 20 minutes before departure to then enjoy high-class private jet service, make sure you give JSX a call—especially if you're heading to Florida.

The semi-private jet service air carrier is launching three new nonstop routes on the East Coast, affecting the Northeast and Florida, The Points Guy reports. Starting on December 21, travelers will be able to fly from Morristown Airport in New Jersey to both Florida's Boca Raton Airport and to Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. The third new route will connect New York's Westchester County Airport to Boca Raton Airport.

Let's get into the details, shall we? All flights will be seasonal for the winter, and all three will operate five weekly roundtrips once daily every day from Thursday through Monday. In terms of perks when flying on JSX flights, there are quite a few, starting from the fact that every aircraft only seats 30 people with business-class style legroom, allowing for plenty of space for each passenger.

Additionally, travelers can hop on the plane as late as just 20 minutes before departure via a private terminal. Once aboard, they'll be treated to free beverages and snacks. And you always get two free checked bags, which never hurts. Plus, if that wasn't enough, on JSX flights you can earn United MileagePlus miles or JetBlue TrueBlue points.

And the price? Pretty competitive. Introductory fares for the new routes, for example, will start at $669 one-way, which makes it $1,338 roundtrip.

It's no wonder, then, that JSX is generating a lot of buzz in the travel space, and it's also gotten some big airlines pretty mad. It surely stems from competition issues, but it also has to do with major airlines accusing JSX of not being held to the all of the same aviation safety standards they deal with, particularly their level of pilot training and TSA screening requirements. As Travel Weekly reports, currently American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and large airline industry unions including the Air Line Pilots Association and Association of Flight Attendants-CWA are opposing JSX and the public charter model.

However, JSX has so far been defending its safety standards, claiming that the opposing airlines and unions are only trying to muscle out the competition. According to JSX, its pilots undergo plenty of hours of flight experience, and the FAA should worry about other important safety issues that it is now facing, none of which have involved public charter carriers.