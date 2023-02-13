This Semi-Private Jet Service Is Relaunching 2 New Routes for Summer 2023

This summer, whether you decide to spend your time off on the beach or somewhere at a higher altitude, you'll only have to worry about one thing—making it to the airport only 20 minutes before your flight, courtesy of JSX.

Semi-private jet service JSX is bringing back two routes by popular demand this summer, and they're ready to fly passengers out both to the beach and the mountains. Both departing from Dallas, one route will head towards Destin, Florida, while the other one will be directed to Crested Butte, Colorado.

The two seasonal routes will begin in May and June and so far, the airline hasn't communicated end dates yet. Flights to Destin will start on Thursday, May 18, and they will be operating twice a day for five days a week, including Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Prices begin at $359 each way.

Passengers heading to Crested Butte will be able to do so beginning on June 22. Flights to the Colorado destination will be available once per day on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, with fares beginning at $429 each way.

You can think of it as a very limited-capacity plane, with no waiting times and extra comfort. Each flight accommodates a maximum of 30 passengers, and travelers get to depart from a private terminal at the airport, where they only have to hop on the plane. Passengers are allowed to arrive up to 20 minutes before departure, and they have access to touchless check-in, Wi-Fi lounges, valet parking, and faster baggage retrieval once they land. Additionally, small cats and dogs fly for free.JSX is offering many flights across the US, and it is currently serving 43 routes across North America. Thanks to a partnership with United Airlines, customers are now able to book their JSX flights through United and earn United MileagePlus miles.

To reserve your tickets, you can visit JSX’s website.