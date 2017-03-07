This Guy Got Pulled Over, So He Juggled to Prove His Sobriety

Police traffic stops are never fun...unless they happen to involve juggling and magic tricks. That was what Blayk Puckett, a junior at the University of Central Arkansas, learned last week, at least after a Friday night at the library.
"I had a brake light out," Puckett explained to local news outlets. "So I'm driving very carefully, trying to be as careful as I can not to do anything wrong."
Nonetheless he was stopped on the way home. The officers who pulled him over saw that he was driving slowly, suspecting him of driving while impaired. In reality, he was completely sober, and the police dash and body cams recorded their entire interaction, as well as his license plate: "JUGGLER."
After a brief conversation, the officers asked him to step outside of his car. Puckett was able to prove his sobriety with this interaction:
"What's that in your pocket? "
"This is going to sound weird, but I'm a magician," Puckett says. "It's a magic prop."
"Would you be OK to do some?" the officer asks. "You don't have to, I don't want you to feel pressured."
"I'll do some magic, if you insist," Puckett says.
"Yes!" Fist pump. "Wait --" the cop says, pointing to Puckett's license plate, "-- is that 'JUGGLER'? Are you --"
"I'm also a juggler, yes," replied Puckett.
"Let's see it, come on!"
"This just made your night," the other officer says.
Puckett pulled out three juggling clubs from his backseat, and the rest is history.
H/T: FOX2NOW