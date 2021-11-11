There's a New Pickle Hard Seltzer, If You're Into That Sort of Thing

Hard seltzers are an ever-expanding market, and with expansion comes innovation. Sometimes that means margaritas in a can, and other times it means that some company out there will pair two seemingly incompatible things together and offer you a pickle-flavored hard seltzer. And while Shiner Beer of the Spoetzl Brewery isn't the first company to craft such an item, they are the latest.

The Juicy Dill Pickle Hard Seltzer is made with actual pickles and has a flavor blend of sweet and sour dill pickle. According to the brewery, there are also hints of dill, coriander, and spice. The drink has a 4.5% ABV and will be distributed in Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Kansas, Illinois, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, New Mexico, and Nevada.

Six-packs of the seltzer will retail for $7.99, and because the launch is timed to National Pickle Day on November 14, the product won't be around for long, so if you want to try the beverage, you'll need to act fast. And to add to the picklemania, a QR code on each can of pickle seltzer will lead you to picklemode.com, which is a fun, weird little website designed for the pickle enthusiasts out there.