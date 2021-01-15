A New Series Inspired by Julia Child's Life Is Coming to HBO Max

Cooking icon Julia Child made her television debut back in 1963 with the beloved series,The French Chef. Now, nearly 60 years since its premiere, the show will be revived in a fictional format for HBO Max.

The eight-episode drama, titled JULIA, will star Sarah Lancashire and is "inspired by Julia Child's extraordinary life and long-running television series, The French Chef, which pioneered thee now popular genre of cooking shows," according to HBO Max's parent company Warner Media. The streaming service is set to release the first season with showrunner and executive producer Chris Keyser (Party of Five, The Society).

"We are so happy to help bring the incomparable Julia Child back to the small screen, when we need her more than ever," head of original content Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. "This show's look into her life, marriage, and trailblazing career as she transformed the way we talk about food is an absolute delight."

This isn't the first fictionalized account of her life. ICYMI, rom-com powerhouse Nora Ephron both wrote and produced the 2009 comedy-drama Julia & Julia, which intertwines the stories of Julia Child (Meryl Streep) and food blogger Julie Powell (Amy Adams), who set out to cook each recipe from Child's first groundbreaking cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking.

Though HBO Max has yet to announce a release date, JULIA will film in Boston through the spring, so it wouldn't be totally unreasonable to expect the series to hit the service by the end of the year.