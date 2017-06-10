Julia Louis-Dreyfus Brings Back Elaine Benes in This Hilarious 'SNL' Sketch

Just days after the big Democratic presidential debate in Brooklyn, Saturday Night Live had plenty of timely material to work with in last night's cold open. But with Julia Louis-Dreyfus as host, we didn't just get another hilarious sketch pitting Larry David's Bernie Sanders versus Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton, but also a bit of a Seinfeld reunion when Louis-Dreyfus made a surprise appearance as Elaine Benes.
As seen in the video above, the sketch starts off with Clinton and Sanders sparring on the subject of a $15 minimum wage, wagging fingers at each other, and ultimately ending with Clinton giving Sanders a noogie while saying, "Are you feeling that 'bern?'" While that alone was funny, it's not until around the 4:30 mark that a perfect caricature of Wolf Blitzer turns to questions from "real New Yorkers," and introduces the beloved Seinfeld character -- '90s hairstyle and all. With both David and Louis-Dreyfus together on the stage, it doesn't take long for the brilliant Seinfeld references to come out, including some good old "yada yada yada." Needless to say, it's both real and spectacular.
Check out the full sketch, including an audience question from another "real New Yorker" you probably remember, Rachel Green.
