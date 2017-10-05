Julia Roberts and James Corden Hilariously Act Out Her Film Career As Fast As Possible

James Corden may be the only late night host who genuinely feels like a massive fan when he's gushing about the work of guests. Often his sketches and stunts feel like they're crafted around having the opportunity to celebrate the work he loves from his guests.
That was the case Wednesday when Corden had Julia Roberts on The Late Late Show with James Corden. He and Roberts did a sketch where they quickly acted out a ton of films from her career. In about nine minutes, the duo cranked out scenes from 26 films, including Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, Ocean's 11, and Closer.
Roberts even got a little ridiculous, green-screening her way into scenes as Tinker Bell (Hook) and Charlotte (Charlotte's Web). Nonetheless, the star was probably Corden for two reasons. One: His George Clooney impression was outstanding, even if it was 99% about the props. It was great. Two: His Tom Hanks impression is legitimately pretty good. He nails the bumbling Southern Hanks who is in a surprising number of his films. (The rest is mostly taken up by rapping and David S. Pumpkins.)
Watch the whole thing above.
