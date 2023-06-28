The First Supermoon of 2023 Arrives This Weekend

Not only is it a long holiday weekend for most of us, but it is also one blessed by yet another gorgeous celestial event.

Between July 2 and 3, July's full moon—also popularly known as the Buck Moon—will be visible in all of its splendor, so get ready to pull out your cameras out for a few nice pics. You'll definitely want to do that for another reason, too. This year's Buck Moon is a supermoon as well, meaning it will not only appear slightly closer, but most importantly much brighter than a regular full moon. It is also, notably, the first supermoon of 2023.

A supermoon owes its name to the fact that it is approaching its closest orbital point to Earth. As a result, they do appear closer to us, though for most people the difference in apparent size isn't really noticeable. What is evident, though, is a supermoon's brightness. Because of its position closer to the Earth, a supermoon exceeds the disk size and brightness of an average full-sized moon by roughly 16% (which is 30% more than the year's smallest full moon), according to EarthSky.

It logically follows that you definitely won't need to squint to find the July supermoon in the sky—with the adequate weather conditions, it will appear big and bright in the night sky between July 2 and 3. However, if you live in North or South America and want to catch the fullest supermoon, experts over at EarthSky suggest you head outside and face the western horizon right before sunrise on July 3. Happy moongazing!