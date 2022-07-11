The Biggest & Brightest Supermoon of the Year Arrives This Week

What is a supermoon?

The name supermoon irritates some who think that the perigee-syzygy moon (the technical term) isn't all that super. At least, it's not super in the same way Superman is super compared to an average human. A standard definition of a supermoon is when the full moon is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth.

At that point, it's around 14% larger and 30% brighter than a micromoon. That isn't the average full moon. A micromoon occurs when the full moon takes place at the furthest point of the moon's orbit from Earth, per NASA. So, a supermoon is only slightly larger and brighter than an average full moon.

Given the somewhat broad definition of a supermoon, coined by Richard Nolle in 1979, they aren't too rare. There will be four in 2022, with the last arriving on August 11, according to Space.com.

While its super-ness is disputed, the moon will be a bit larger and brighter on July 13. If you enjoy photographing or admiring the moon, it's a great night to do so. If, however, you prefer to stargaze, this won't be an optimal night. The moon's light will cause interference, blocking out dimmer celestial objects.