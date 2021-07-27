Twitter Is Convinced That Lady Gaga Is Competing at the Olympics

Lady Gaga has got quite the portfolio with 11 Grammy Awards and an Oscar. But no, the singer-slash-actress isn't pivoting to martial arts these days, even if the internet is entirely convinced that Mother Monster is currently competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier this week, Twitter went wild when Jordanian tae kwon do competitor Julyana Al-Sadeq went viral for her striking resemblance to the pop star. "Lady gaga said "f*ck grammys and oscars, i want a gold olympic medal now," one user wrote. Another chimed in, "my mum just saw this and said “why is lady gaga at the olympics for??”

Al-Sadeq, who was knocked out in the women's round of 16 by Brazilian fighter Milean Titoneli, per HuffPo, has not yet commented on her celebrity dopplegänger status, nor has Lady Gaga herself. But that hasn't stopped the internet from talking about it. They're not wrong either.

