Twitter Is Convinced That Lady Gaga Is Competing at the Olympics
The resemblance *is* uncanny...
Lady Gaga has got quite the portfolio with 11 Grammy Awards and an Oscar. But no, the singer-slash-actress isn't pivoting to martial arts these days, even if the internet is entirely convinced that Mother Monster is currently competing at the Tokyo Olympics.
Earlier this week, Twitter went wild when Jordanian tae kwon do competitor Julyana Al-Sadeq went viral for her striking resemblance to the pop star. "Lady gaga said "f*ck grammys and oscars, i want a gold olympic medal now," one user wrote. Another chimed in, "my mum just saw this and said “why is lady gaga at the olympics for??”
Al-Sadeq, who was knocked out in the women's round of 16 by Brazilian fighter Milean Titoneli, per HuffPo, has not yet commented on her celebrity dopplegänger status, nor has Lady Gaga herself. But that hasn't stopped the internet from talking about it. They're not wrong either.
Here are more Twitter reactions:
In case you had any doubt that this wasn't actually Lady Gaga (the photos are pretty convincing), we've got proof that the Chromatica crooner is hard at work in NYC prepping for her Radio City Music show with Tony Bennett. In fact, she's documenting it all on social media. We haven't, however, ruled out the possibility of a long-lost twin.
