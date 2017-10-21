Entertainment

Watching Fall Leaves Float in Mid-Air Is Trippy and Satisfying

By Published On 10/21/2017 By Published On 10/21/2017

Trending

related

People Are Apparently Willing to Buy $24 Cups of Coffee

related

Take a Peek Inside the Most Expensive House in the World

related

How to Fix the Airline Industry, According to Flight Attendants

related

Win a Free Year of Chipotle Just by Sending a Text Message

It's fall, which means people are smashing cars with oversized gourds to celebrate the changing of leaves. Your friendly neighborhood trapeze artists don't need to resort to such havoc-wreaking methods to great the new season, though. Instead, they've realized that jumping into a massive pile of leaves provides just as much autumnal satisfaction. Even more so, filming the jump and then slowing the footage down makes the onset of fall even more mesmerizing. 

The video, originally posted to YouTube last year and unearthed by Sploid, makes a pretty compelling case for the fall tradition of jumping into leaf piles. But since we might not all have access to a giant trampoline, there's always awe-inspiring foliage to ogle and no shortage of fall train rides that'll help you enjoy the balmy weather before the inevitable grip of winter sets in

But then again, you can always just buy a trampoline. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Esquire. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

Stuff You'll Like