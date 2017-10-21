Watching Fall Leaves Float in Mid-Air Is Trippy and Satisfying

It's fall, which means people are smashing cars with oversized gourds to celebrate the changing of leaves. Your friendly neighborhood trapeze artists don't need to resort to such havoc-wreaking methods to great the new season, though. Instead, they've realized that jumping into a massive pile of leaves provides just as much autumnal satisfaction. Even more so, filming the jump and then slowing the footage down makes the onset of fall even more mesmerizing.
The video, originally posted to YouTube last year and unearthed by Sploid, makes a pretty compelling case for the fall tradition of jumping into leaf piles. But since we might not all have access to a giant trampoline, there's always awe-inspiring foliage to ogle and no shortage of fall train rides that'll help you enjoy the balmy weather before the inevitable grip of winter sets in.
But then again, you can always just buy a trampoline.
