This Week's Strawberry Moon Is Also a Supermoon. Here's How to See it.

The moon will take a starring role in the best stargazing event of June later this month. Prior to that event, you’ll have the chance to enjoy the strawberry moon.

On June 14, the last full moon of spring arrives. It’s the Strawberry Moon, the second in a run of three supermoons to start the nicest months of the year. That night the moon will reach its full phase with a supermoon, which is the name for a full moon that is a little larger and brighter than the average full moon.

There may only be a small difference between a supermoon and your average full moon, but it is a great night to get out and appreciate the brightest object in the night sky.

However, it also makes for a poor night of stargazing. The moon’s light will block out fainter objects and make it hard to see some stars. That is even more pronounced when observing the night sky from a city (any city) where there's already plenty of light pollution hiding celestial objects from sight.