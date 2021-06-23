The Strawberry Moon on Thursday Is the Last Supermoon of 2021
The full moon will be looking good on Thursday night. Here's what you should look for to enjoy the supermoon.
We're reaching the tail end of a run of three straight supermoons. The series started in April and included a total lunar eclipse in May. We won't be getting a second lunar eclipse in June, but we will get one last supermoon to admire for this calendar year.
On June 24, the full moon will arrive. This month's full moon is referred to as the "strawberry moon," and it'll be bigger and brighter than most full moons. Though, it won't be red as the name implies. Supermoon is a colloquial, sometimes debated, title for a perigee-syzygy moon, which occurs when the moon is within about 90% of its closest approach to Earth. The moon has an elliptical orbit, which means it is not always the same distance from our planet.
The moon will rise just after sunset, according to Time and Date, and stay out until just before sunrise. So, you've got a lot of time to catch it. However, the moon does appear to be larger when it's near the horizon, a phenomenon called the "moon illusion." It's not actually larger at that point, though.
The moniker is sometimes debated because "super" is, for some, a bit of a strong term for what's actually taking place. It's probably only a little super, really. A supermoon is slightly larger and slightly brighter than the average full moon. It's about 14% larger and 30% brighter than a micromoon, which is what you get when the moon is at the furthest part of its orbit from Earth.
That's not a massive increase over the smallest and dimmest it gets. Still, it's bigger and brighter. You're absolutely allowed to call it super if it feels super to you. However you feel about the title, the moon will be brilliant. That doesn't always make for great stargazing since its light can obscure some dimmer stars, but it's still hard to argue with a big beautiful moon to look at when you're out on the porch enjoying a drink.