The Strawberry Moon on Thursday Is the Last Supermoon of 2021

The moon will rise just after sunset, according to Time and Date, and stay out until just before sunrise. So, you've got a lot of time to catch it. However, the moon does appear to be larger when it's near the horizon, a phenomenon called the "moon illusion." It's not actually larger at that point, though.

The moniker is sometimes debated because "super" is, for some, a bit of a strong term for what's actually taking place. It's probably only a little super, really. A supermoon is slightly larger and slightly brighter than the average full moon. It's about 14% larger and 30% brighter than a micromoon, which is what you get when the moon is at the furthest part of its orbit from Earth.

That's not a massive increase over the smallest and dimmest it gets. Still, it's bigger and brighter. You're absolutely allowed to call it super if it feels super to you. However you feel about the title, the moon will be brilliant. That doesn't always make for great stargazing since its light can obscure some dimmer stars, but it's still hard to argue with a big beautiful moon to look at when you're out on the porch enjoying a drink.