Jupiter Is a Gorgeous Swirling Mass of Clouds in New Footage From the Juno Spacecraft

NASA's Juno mission continues to produce valuable science about Jupiter. It is also sending back stunning images of the solar system's largest planet.

NASA recently shared a series of images (below) that give a sense of what it would have been like to ride along with Juno during the approach for its 41st close flyby of Jupiter, which occurred on April 9. The JunoCam instrument captured images as it approached to just over 2,050 miles above the swirling clouds and storms of the gas giant.

Citizen scientist Andrea Luck compiled the images from the raw JunoCam image data to create this animated look at Juno's approach, according to NASA's announcement.