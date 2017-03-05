Gorgeous High-Def Image Shows Jupiter Like You've Never Seen

NASA's Juno spacecraft is hanging around Jupiter snapping unbearably gorgeous photos (and collecting data). With help from "citizen scientists," the images are getting processed and revealing the solar system's largest planet as its never been seen before.

One of those images is the below shot, taken by Juno on Dec. 11 from a mere 5,400 miles above Jupiter's clouds. The image was processed by Sergey Dushkin from the raw images NASA shares at the JunoCam site. Dushkin also cropped the image to help focus viewers on "the dynamic clouds" of this region, as NASA puts it.