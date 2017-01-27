News

This Jupiter Photo Is Unbearably Gorgeous

By Published On 01/26/2017 By Published On 01/26/2017
Juno Jupiter Photo NASA
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstaedt/John Rogers

This unbearably gorgeous image of Jupiter was taken by NASA's Juno spacecraft back on December 11 and was just shared by NASA on Thursday. From a flyby only 10,300 miles above the gas giant's clouds, Juno snapped this image of the solar system's largest planet.

In the lower left-hand corner of the below image, you can see the storm known as the Little Red Spot (NN-LRS-1). NASA describes the storm as a "pale brown smudge." They note that the storm is the third largest anticyclonic storm (large-scale wind circulations around regions of high atmospheric pressure) discovered on Jupiter. They've been tracking the storm for 23 years. 

juno jupiter photo nasa
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstaedt/John Rogers

Though things haven't gone quite as planned with Juno because of propulsion issues, there are still stunning images coming from the spacecraft. The JunoCam images are posted to NASA's JunoCam site for anyone to process. This one was processed by "citizen scientists" Gerald Eichstaedt and John Rogers. 

The propulsion issues mean photos aren't coming through quite as often as they might have otherwise. At the moment, Juno is on a 53.5-day orbit. That means the next close pass should come early in February if nothing changes in its orbit.

In the meantime, tide yourself over with some of the stunning images the Cassini spacecraft is sending back from Saturn.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Rolling Stone, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

