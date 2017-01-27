This Jupiter Photo Is Unbearably Gorgeous

Though things haven't gone quite as planned with Juno because of propulsion issues, there are still stunning images coming from the spacecraft. The JunoCam images are posted to NASA's JunoCam site for anyone to process. This one was processed by "citizen scientists" Gerald Eichstaedt and John Rogers.

The propulsion issues mean photos aren't coming through quite as often as they might have otherwise. At the moment, Juno is on a 53.5-day orbit. That means the next close pass should come early in February if nothing changes in its orbit.

In the meantime, tide yourself over with some of the stunning images the Cassini spacecraft is sending back from Saturn.