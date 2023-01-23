See Jupiter and the Moon Come Together for Just One Night

Jupiter sits high in the southwestern sky each night not long after sunset. It’ll be easy to spot not only because the planet is bright, but because it will be sitting right next to the moon. Jupiter will be hanging out just one degree apart from the moon, according to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. That is close enough that you should be able to see them simultaneously through binoculars, NASA says.

The pair will be hanging high above Venus and Saturn in the southwest. Those planets are just a couple of the amazing things you can see that night beyond the beautiful conjunction of the moon and Jupiter.