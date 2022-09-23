Jupiter Will Shine Bright This Week When It's Closer Than It's Been in 70 Years

The stargazing highlight of September will arrive late in the month when Jupiter is putting on a show.

The solar system's largest planet will reach opposition on September 26. That makes it a perfect night to get out and see bright Jupiter hanging in the skies overhead. At opposition this year, the planet will be larger and brighter than usual.

Opposition with Jupiter occurs when the Earth, Jupiter, and the sun (or any three celestial objects) are aligned, leaving Earth sitting right between them. Opposition doesn't necessarily mean that it is the moment when Jupiter is at its closest approach to Earth for the year, but in 2022, that is the case, according to EarthSky. Though, close is quite relative. Jupiter is 367 million miles from a bag of Doritos at opposition.

Not only is the planet brighter and larger than usual, but it is also visible throughout the night, rising right around sunset. You'll be able to see the gas giant close to the eastern horizon just after sunset, and it heads westward as the night progresses. EarthSky notes that because of how close the opposition lands to Jupiter's perihelion, it will be closer to Earth than it has been in 70 years.

The next opposition with Jupiter won't take place until November next year. Though, it won't be as close as it is this year. It's a great time to head out under dark skies—especially with a pair of binoculars—to look for Jupiter.