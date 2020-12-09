Jupiter & Saturn Are Coming Together for an Alignment Not Seen Since the Middle Ages

What is the great conjunction?

A conjunction occurs when two celestial objects come together from our perception on Earth. They take place with some regularity between planets and our moon. A conjunction between Saturn and Jupiter is rare. That's why it's often referred to as a great conjunction.

Great conjunctions take place a little less than once every 20 years. That does not, however, mean that we can see that every 20 years. The event can happen while the sun is up blocking the conjunction from view. So, we see a conjunction between the two—a moment when they come close together in the sky—less often than that.

It'd be a delightful sight in any year, but this year, the planets are going to come closer together than they have in any year since 1226. It's also the closest a great conjunction has taken place since 1623. It's a remarkable event, and you start to see why stargazers are already getting excited.

At their closest approach, Jupiter and Saturn will be just 0.1 degrees apart from each other, and both planets will be visible simultaneously through a telescope.

The duo will be visible immediately after sunset for just a short time. So, don't miss your opportunity to catch the sight. Though, you won't have to wait another 794 years for them to come this close again. They'll match this approach in March 2080, just a short 60 years from now. That's a little less than the time between February and December this year.