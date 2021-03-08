Jupiter, Saturn, Mercury & the Moon Come Together in the Morning Sky This Week

Most of our stargazing recommendations involve celestial sights you can see at night, with the implied need to stay up late. However, that's not always the case. Sometimes, the cosmos allows the stars to align for the early birds.

That'll happen this week when the moon lines up with three planets, sitting in close proximity for a few mornings. From March 8-10, the moon will pass by Mercury, Jupiter, and Saturn, coming closest to the trio of planets on the morning of March 10. On March 8, the moon will be a little further off, but it will still make for a nice sight. You may need binoculars, however, to pick out all the planets. Over the last two days, the moon will have a conjunction with all three planets, bringing it to its closest point with each of them. Though, the window in which they're visible to us will be short.

However, the planets may be a little tricky to see as they rise in the eastern sky. They're only visible for a brief period before the sun rises. Viewing recommendations range from about an hour to half an hour before sunrise. Though at this time, the horizon will be brightening, and the light can obscure the planets.

Additionally, because the planets are low in the sky, you'll want to find a viewing location with a clear view along the horizon to the east. As mentioned above, binoculars are going to be helpful, especially when looking for Mercury and Saturn. Be careful as you get closer to sunrise, though. You can damage your eyes looking at the sun through binoculars.

You'll find Jupiter couched between the other two morning planets. It's the brightest of the trio with Mercury shining slightly brighter than Saturn, per EarthSky. Though, Saturn is a little higher in the sky and might be easier to spot with the naked eye than Mercury since it won't get lost in the light of the rising sun quite as quickly.

EarthSky has a helpful diagram that shows where the planets will sit in relation to the moon on each of these nights. It will likely be helpful to find Jupiter in your binoculars and move from there to spot Mercury and Saturn. It's not often you can spot three planets and the moon all sitting so close together. Don't miss it.