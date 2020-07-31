Saturn, Jupiter & the Moon Form a Triangle in the Sky Tonight. Here's How to See It.

July was an incredible month for stargazers. August won't have such an intense barrage of events, but you're going to start the month with a beautiful encounter between the moon, Saturn, and Jupiter.

The night of August 1, the nearly-full moon and the two gas giants will form a triangle in the sky. The shape of that triangle is going to be a little different for everyone, based on where they're located. The formation will be the result of a couple of conjunctions, which is when the planet shares the same right ascension with the moon.

Jupiter will pass within one-and-a-half-degrees of the moon, according to In the Sky. The two objects will be in conjunction at 7:32pm EDT, but that's before sunset. Because of that timing, you're probably not going to be able to spot them at the moment of conjunction. Nonetheless, they'll still be close together when they appear early in the evening.

Saturn, which is also relatively bright and the third corner of the triangle, will be visible early as well. Both planets will rise before the sun sets, so they'll be visible early in the evening as the sky starts to darken. They'll stay up almost until sunrise.

On August 2, the moon and Saturn will reach conjunction, but it's going to happen at about 9:08am EDT in New York (and close to that time elsewhere). The moment of conjunction won't be visible because its daytime, but the three celestial bodies will be visible near each other again the night of August 2, one night before the moon is full. If you get out to dark skies, you may even see some meteors from the Delta Aquarids or Perseids zip past. In the opposite part of the sky from the conjunction, you might be able to spot Comet NEOWISE as it starts to fade in the northwest sky.